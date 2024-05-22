Pakistan vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Pakistan and England take on each other in the four-match T20I series that starts today in Leeds. Babar Azam and Co are coming to the series on back of the win vs Ireland. These four games are like warm-up clashes for both the teams before they head to T20 World Cup 2024. Keep an eye on on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub as they look to play aggressive cricket at the start of the innings. It will be fascinating to see how England batters bat in the series. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt are coming into the series after playing well in IPL.

Not to forget, Pakistan are yet to announce their squad for the World Cup. They will need to announce the squad by May 25, which is the lats date to finalise the squad. Pakistan will need try out different combinations to ensure they have total understanding of all the players before naming the final 15.

Here's all you need to know about the 1st T20I between England and Pakistan:

When is Pakistan Vs England 1st T20 match?

The first match between England and Pakistan will be played on May 22, Wednesday at 7.30 pm IST.

When is Pakistan Vs England 1st T20 match being played?

The Pakistan Vs England 1st T20 match is being played at the Headingley, Leeds .

Where to watch Pakistan Vs England 1st T20 match?

In India, the England Vs Pakistan T20I series will be available for Sony Sports Network on TV. Fans in India can watch all the action via livestream of the game on Fancode and Sony LIV apps.

PAK vs ENG: Squads

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman