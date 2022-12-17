Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 3rd Test match online and on TV?

The Third Test match between Pakistan and England promised to be another exciting outing for both the teams. Ben Stokes' England are coming into this match with a 2-0 series lead. The visitors have been brilliant in the series against the weak Pakistani side, who don't have the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, in their bowling lineup. The Bazball brand of cricket has come to the fore as England have looked to play aggressive cricket, trying to press for win, on the lifeless tracks of Pakistan, which have been slammed by the fans in the country.

Babar Azam and Co have a tough task in their hands. They have already lose the series to a quality English side and now they must avoid the whitewash 3-0 in their own backyard. It would be a big shame for Pakistan if in the first Test series they host against England in 17 years, they get clean sweeped. Stokes has already made up his mind that they want to go back after having inflicted a whitewash on Pakistan on this historic tour.

Not to forget, Pakistan had a great chance of making it 1-1 in the three-match series in Multan but they faltered at the very end in the chase to lose the match and eventually the series. The bowlers must raise their game and the batters must compliment them to tackle this brilliant English side. Pakistan will pin hopes on likes of Babar, Imam ul Haq, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan to come good in the third and last Test and take the home side to victory to salvage some pride in the end.

Ahead of the third Test match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know.

When will the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 3rd Test match of the series between Pakistan and England will take place from December 17 –21.

Where will the Pakistan vs England match be played?

The 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium Karachi

What time will the Pakistan vs England match begin?

The 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England match?

The Pakistan vs England match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England match?

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match can be streamed live on Sony Liv.