Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: Rehan Ahmed to become youngest English DEBUTANT at 18 years, know all about him

Test captain Ben Stokes confirmed Rehan Ahmed was being seriously considered for the final game of 2022 during a press conference on Thursday morning at the team hotel. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Young England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who has been warming the benches until now, is set to make his debut against Pakistan as England try to sweep the Test series 3-0. Ahmed, an 18-year-old all-around leg-spinner, would make his debut for the men’s squad as the youngest player when he steps on the field for the third Test. Rehan will be replacing Will Jacks in the playing XI, skipper Ben Stokes announced on Friday (December 16).

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is also returning to side, replacing veteran pacer James Anderson for the third game. Rehan was added to the team during the pre-tour training in Abu Dhabi. While he hasn’t participated directly in the first two Tests, he has served as a regular substitute fielder, particularly in the Rawalpindi Test after Liam Livingstone sustained a tour-ending knee injury.

Ahmed is the only wrist spinner in the team due to Livingstone’s injury. At Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday, he and the other alternates resumed their work in the nets while those who took part in the 26-run victory in Multan were given the day off to relax or play golf.

Test captain Ben Stokes confirmed Ahmed was being seriously considered for the final game of 2022 during a press conference on Thursday morning at the team hotel. Ben Foakes return behind the wickets in Karachi, allows Ollie Pope to concentrate on batting at No. 3, but Stokes reiterated that awarding Ahmed his maiden cap would be based on performance.

“We’ve been thinking about it. We can’t go into too much detail until me and Baz (Brendon McCullum) have had a look at the wicket. When we spoke about having Rehan into the squad, it was more than just bringing him in and integrating him into the squad. We did speak about us having no issues with selecting him if we felt it was the right option. I don’t think this is a case of, if he was to play, of giving caps away. We picked him in the squad not just because of his talent, but because we thought it would be a good opportunity to play if we thought it was necessary,” said Stokes as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Ahmed’s ground-breaking year would be capped off with his first international appearance. In February, when England finished second to India in the Under-19 World Cup, it all started with 12 wickets. He made his first-class debut in Division Two of the County Championship in May, and he finished the summer against Derbyshire with his first five-wicket haul and century.

He played five games for Southern Brave in the Hundred between stints practising with England’s white-ball teams during their series with South Africa and India. Although Ahmed was added at the last minute, his inclusion in the 15-man team for this is Pakistan’s first series since 2005 was not unexpected.

(with ANI inputs)

