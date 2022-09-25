NewsCricket
Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 4th T20 online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Babar Azam’s Pakistan vs Moeen Ali-led England 4th T20 match preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 4th T20 online and on TV?

Pakistan and England will lock horns once more in the ongoing seven-match T20I series taking place in Pakistan on Sunday (September 25) at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Babar Azam and Moeen Ali-led sides will play the fourth T20I of the series today. So far, the series has been intense with momentum shifting in every match. England won the opener, but Pakistan bounced back in the second match and in the third game, England again overshadowed the Men in Green. Pakistan will look to grab the fourth game and move forward with the same momentum in their home-game series. (Dream11 prediction HERE)

England have tried different combinations in their playing 11 so far and in the third game both bowling and the batting department were on top of their game. Pakistan are also likely to field the same playing 11 as many key players are working on their fitness.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match will be played on Friday, September 25.

Where will Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match will be played at National stadium in Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley/Liam Dawson, Luke Wood

