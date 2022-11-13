Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Melbourne Weather Report: Will RAIN push title match into RESERVE day?

The weather forecast for the T20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England is looking rather gloomy on Sunday (November 13). The MET department is predicting with almost 100 per cent certainty that there will be showers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when Babar Azam’s side take on Jos Buttler-led team.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100% chance of rain with 10-20mm expected including ‘the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy falls’. “Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening,” the MET department said.

The forecast for the Reserve Day of the final, which is Monday (November 14) is not looking any bright either. “Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon,” the MET department said about Monday’s weather.

England have been at the other end of the weather and rain a couple of times in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Jos Buttler’s side were defeated by Ireland in a rain-hit clash while their game against defending champions Australia was also washed out.

The Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the T20 World Cup 2022 has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result.

“It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day. Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 15h00 and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day,” an ICC release read.