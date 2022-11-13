Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match online and on TV?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will look to replicate the efforts of former skipper and Prime Minister Imran Khan when he leads his side against England in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). Babar will hope to bring home T20 World Cup title for the second time after Shahid Afridi led them to the crown back in 2009. Pakistan have already scripted a miracle by first reaching the semifinal after losing their first two Super 12 matches against India and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan raised hopes of a dramatic comeback in the second week of a tournament with a win over South Africa and a prayer on their lips for some divine intervention. Just like in 1992, miracle happened when the Netherlands produced a performance for the ages to shock South Africa and out of nowhere, Pakistan were back in contention for a semifinal berth.

Critics say that in cricket, you never know which Pakistan turns on a particular day and the semifinal performance against a well rounded New Zealand side showed that when it comes to playing edge of the seat ‘Russian Roulette’, the ‘Green Machines’ are second to none. But just like everyone wants a slice of ’92 from Babar’s team, the core of this current English team also has a date with history on this very Australian soil. Seven years ago in 2015, this was the country where England’s white ball cricket lay in tatters after they were dumped out of the competition at the group league stage by Bangladesh.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match take place?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match take place?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match begin?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (C), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood