Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 FINAL Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match online, TV in India, PAK, UK and USA?

The final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is upon us and it is fittingly the two best sides of the competition - Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England - taking on each other at iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13). Both these sides hae fanastic units with plenty of T20 specialists available. Pakistan have the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris and Shadab Khan who have lit up the tournament with their performances. On the other hand, England have a starry lineup that starts with their captain Buttler and then we go deep with Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Phil Salt.

The past three weeks have been a rollercoaster for Babar Azam and his Pakistan side. Last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe seemed to have finished Pakistan`s hopes before their T20 WC run had even really gotten going. And zero points from two games left them needing something approaching a miracle to make it through to the final four. Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have to score heavily for the Asian side to win, but the reality is that the two experienced openers are supremely important to the result. Babar and Rizwan pulled up their ninth-century partnership in the format for the opening wicket against New Zealand in the semi-finals, and they will be eager to build on that momentum against England`s underappreciated bowling lineup.

For Pakistan to have a chance of lifting the World Cup, they must get off to a quick and safe start because it will be much simpler for shot-makers like Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan to enter the game, play their natural shots, and attack the slower bowlers.

With a total of 10 wickets from seven matches, Shaheen Afridi has been Pakistan`s most productive pacer so far in Australia. Now it`s time for fellow quicks Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to step up and help their pace spearhead. Pakistan`s success in the games after suffering defeats in their opening encounters with India and Zimbabwe is largely dependent on the starts given by their new ball attack.

