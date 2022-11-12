topStoriesenglish
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 FINAL Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match online, TV in India, PAK, UK and USA?

Here’s all you need to know about Babar Azam's Pakisatn vs Jos Buttler-led England T20 World Cup 2022 final preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is upon us and it is fittingly the two best sides of the competition - Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England - taking on each other at iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13). Both these sides hae fanastic units with plenty of T20 specialists available. Pakistan have the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris and Shadab Khan who have lit up the tournament with their performances. On the other hand, England have a starry lineup that starts with their captain Buttler and then we go deep with Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Phil Salt.  

The past three weeks have been a rollercoaster for Babar Azam and his Pakistan side. Last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe seemed to have finished Pakistan`s hopes before their T20 WC run had even really gotten going. And zero points from two games left them needing something approaching a miracle to make it through to the final four. Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have to score heavily for the Asian side to win, but the reality is that the two experienced openers are supremely important to the result. Babar and Rizwan pulled up their ninth-century partnership in the format for the opening wicket against New Zealand in the semi-finals, and they will be eager to build on that momentum against England`s underappreciated bowling lineup.

For Pakistan to have a chance of lifting the World Cup, they must get off to a quick and safe start because it will be much simpler for shot-makers like Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan to enter the game, play their natural shots, and attack the slower bowlers.

With a total of 10 wickets from seven matches, Shaheen Afridi has been Pakistan`s most productive pacer so far in Australia. Now it`s time for fellow quicks Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to step up and help their pace spearhead. Pakistan`s success in the games after suffering defeats in their opening encounters with India and Zimbabwe is largely dependent on the starts given by their new ball attack. 

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the MCG in Melbourne.

What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match begin?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match on TV and live streaming in Pakistan?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be available to watch in Pakistan on PTV and ARY. Live streaming on PTV, ARY ZAP, and Daraz.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match on TV and live streaming in United Kingdom (UK)?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be available to watch in Pakistan, in the UK, on Sky Sports Cricket.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match on TV and live streaming in United States of America (USA)?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be available to watch in Pakistan on Willow TV.

