Pakistan vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs IRE Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Pakistan play their first match of the three-game T20I series vs Ireland today. The match will be played in Dublin in Ireland. Pakistan play these matches and then fly back home to play England before they fly to USA for the T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam and co are yet to announce their T20 World Cup squad. They want to try as many players as possible before they finalise the 15. Watch out for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, the top three in Pakistan batting lineup. It will be interesting to see where these three bat in the series. Rizwan and Babar have done exceedingly well as openers for Pakistan for years. But Saim's arrival means that one of them have to come down the order. Rizwan came down to number 3 in the series vs New Zealand. Let's see whether Pakistan decide to stick with the same plan or is it Babar who comes to bat at number 3 now.

Pakistan have a strong pace-bowling lineup in form of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali. There is mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed as well. Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are also available as spin-bowling all-rounders.

It will be huge test for Ireland, who have already announced their T20 World Cup squad. Paul Stirling, the opening batter, will lead the side in this series as well as the mega event in West Indies and USA. Watch out for Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher as well. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker are other experienced T20 campaigners in Ireland team.

Here's all you need to know about the 1st T20I between Ireland and Pakistan:

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match?

The first match between Ireland and Pakistan will be played on May 10, Friday at 7.30 pm IST.

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match being played?

The Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match is being played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Where to watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match?

In India, there will be no TV broadcast of the Ireland Vs Pakistan T20I series. But fans in India can watch all the action via livestream of the game on Fancode app with a pass.