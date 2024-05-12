Pakistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs IRE Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Pakistan will look to bounce back in 2nd T20I vs Ireland after losing the first match by five wickets, much to the shock of the fans back home. The 2nd match of the series is going to be played today in Dublin. In the first game, Babar Azam and co batted first and made 182 for 6 in 20 overs, courtesy a 29-ball 45 by Saim Ayub and a 57-run knock by skipper. The rest of the middle-order batters did not perform. Thanks to an unbeaten 37 off 15 balls by Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan managed to reach a decent target.

Ireland lost captain Paul Stirling quite early in the chase. But opener Andrew Bilbirnie stroked a 55-ball 77 to ensure Ireland were always in the competition despite wickets tumbling. Harry Tector (36 off 27 balls) and George Dockrell (24 off 12 balls) helped maintain the momentum towards the win before Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher finished things off with just 1 ball remaining.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I between Ireland and Pakistan:

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20 match?

The second match between Ireland and Pakistan will be played on May 12, Sunday at 7.30 pm IST.

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20 match being played?

The Pakistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20 match is being played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Where to watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20 match?

In India, there will be no TV broadcast of the Ireland Vs Pakistan T20I series. But fans in India can watch all the action via livestream of the game on Fancode app with a pass.

PAK vs IRE: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair