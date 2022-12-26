Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ 1st Test match online and on TV?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is focusing on turning around his team's fortunes in the upcoming two-test series against New Zealand rather than getting distracted by the sudden shakeup of the Pakistan Cricket Board setup. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to lead the new 14-member management committee of the board after the government removed Ramiz Raja and also repealed the body’s constitution in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and the flamboyant former Pakistan captain immediately beefed up the 16-member squad for the test series against the New Zealand by adding three more bowlers. “Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional you have to face such things,” Babar said Sunday on the eve of the first test.

“Our job is to put effort on the ground – and our full focus is on how to win the match, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all the three departments of the game.”

England’s aggressive style of play, dubbed ‘Bazball’ after coach Brendon McCullum, resulted in Pakistan getting whitewashed at home for the first time in a series featuring three or more games. Pakistan nearly pulled off a draw in the first test at Rawalpindi before succumbing to England’s relentless pressure under dimming light on the last day to lose by 74 runs. Babar’s men came close to levelling the series at Multan inside four days before falling to Mark Wood's pace as England recorded a thrilling 26-run win.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be start on December 26, Monday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be hosted in National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin at 10:30 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 10am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Ali

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner