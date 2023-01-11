Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI match online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (January 11). Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after their ninth ODI win on the trot, defeating the Black Caps by six wickets in the opening game on Monday.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets as Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday. Naseem, aged 19, snapped up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was rested for the preceding drawn two-test series, top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off 86 balls and eased Pakistan to 258-4 in 48.1 overs. “You enjoy your performance more when you win the match,” Naseem said. “The pitch was good for batting and initially there wasn’t much assistance for the bowlers but the (old) ball started to reverse.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made 66 off 82 balls and continued his red-hot form in white-ball cricket with his 19th ODI fifty. Opener Fakhar Zaman also made a fine 56 in his comeback match from a knee injury. New Zealand batters couldn’t convert good starts on a slow pitch against disciplined bowling by debutant legspinner Usama Mir (2-42) and Mohammad Nawaz (1-38) in the middle overs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start on January 11, Wednesday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be hosted in National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson