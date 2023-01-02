Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match online and on TV?

Pakistan and New Zealand will be targeting a much-awaited Test victory and leave a disappointing 2022 behind in red-ball cricket when they lock horns in the second Test of their two-match series from Monday (January 2). New Zealand had made a strong bid to chase down 138 in the last hour of the first test on Friday after Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a daring declaration before poor visibility halted the Black Caps at 61-1 in the eighth over to draw the game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to organize both test matches in Karachi due to weather concerns in Multan where winter smog and fog have delayed flights and may have disrupted hours of play. Friday’s draw broke both team’s four-match losing streaks that included Pakistan’s 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England and their aggressive style.

England swept away New Zealand in the summer before handing Pakistan its first-ever 3-0 defeat at home last month through its relentless aggressive batting on flat and slow-turning pitches. Pakistan is languishing at No. 7 in the ICC world test championship table while New Zealand has endured even more disappointment and is 8th despite beating India in the inaugural WTC final at Lord's last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match:

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will start on January 2, Monday.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be hosted in National Stadium, Karachi.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will begin at 10:30 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 10am IST.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner