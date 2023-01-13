Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (January 13). The three-match series is level at 1-1 with hosts Pakistan winning the first ODI and the Black Caps bouncing back to win the second game on Wednesday (January 11).

Starved off assistance from pitches back home, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner is loving bowling in Pakistan and wants to take a piece of the Karachi pitch home. Though Santner has played only two ODIs in Pakistan in this series, he loves watching the ball turn sharply on the Karachi pitch, which he rarely gets to see on wickets in New Zealand.

He was part of a four-pronged spin attack that helped New Zealand level their three-match ODI series with Pakistan at 1-1 on Wednesday night with a 79-run win in the second ODI. The left-arm spinner took the key wicket of Mohammad Rizwan to derail Pakistan’s chase of New Zealand’s 261 batting first on a pitch which offered plenty of bounce and turn. Santner, Michael Bracewell, Sodhi and Glenn Phillips combined to collect 5-114 from their 30 overs to assure the visitors held the upper hand throughout Pakistan`s reply.

“It’s nice when the wickets spin like today ... (I’ll) try and wrap this wicket up and take it back to New Zealand, cos it doesn’t really do that at home,” Santner said after the match.

“Every time we come to the subcontinent it’s obviously enjoyable as a spin bowler and today was no different. It was nice to spin a few and build some pressure that way.”

New Zealand are next scheduled to tour India next week for a white-ball series and with the ODI World Cup scheduled in India in October-November, Santner can expect a similar experience.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White reflects on the tour of Pakistan and looks ahead to more bilateral cricket in the future.@BLACKCAPS #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/l1ce5Nps6K — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start on January 13, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be hosted in National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson