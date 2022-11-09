Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ match online and on TV?

A resurgent Pakistan and clinical New Zealand, who have had contrasting campaigns so far, will lock horns in a mouth-watering first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on Wednesday (November 9), with a common goal to book the berth in the all-important final of the mega event.

The Babar Azam-led side lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe and were on the verge of getting knocked out. However, they performed when it mattered, got a lifeline and now have a golden opportunity to go all the way in the tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand began their campaign in style by thrashing the hosts Australia and eventually won four out of five Super 12 matches. They just lost to England in a high-quality contest but otherwise have been quite clinical in their efforts so far.

Pakistan have two consolidating openers in Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who have struggled for runs in the tournament but if there’s one occasion where their team would expect one of the most consistent T20I batters to step up, it is a knockout game. Rizwan, who is right behind Suryakumar Yadav for the leading run-scorer of 2022 in T20I, knows the Black Caps’ attack pretty well having recently played against them, and the sluggish nature of the SCG wicket would suit his style of batting too.

The rest of the batting order has a healthy mix of bashers and floaters and enough left and right-handed options.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match will be played on Wednesday, November 9.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match begin?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee