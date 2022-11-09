LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score: Will Kane Williamson deliver in BIG Semi-Final?
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE Updates of PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, on Wednesday, 9 November.
PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score and Updates: Pakistan were handed a lifeline when the Netherlands beat South Africa in the first game of the triple-header on Sunday, but now with a blank slate, they have set their sights on going all the way. Familiar foes after the recent tri-series near this part of the world, Pakistan and New Zealand go head-to-head in Sydney in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Having beaten New Zealand in New Zealand to win the tri-series title recently, Pakistan would be eyeing a win with the momentum they have gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 phase of the tournament.
New Zealand, on the other hand, began their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 campaign with a massive win over defending world champions Australia. Williamson's side had finished runners-up in their T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand lost to England but managed to top Super 12 Group 1 to earn the right to play in the first semifinal.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not been in the best of form, scoring just 39 runs in 5 games but batting coach and team mentor Matthew Hayden announced in the pre-match conference on Tuesday (November 8) that he will continue to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. Babar will be hoping to replicate the magic of the team from 1992 World Cup, which managed to defeat New Zealand in semifinal and went on to become world champions as well.
Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) 1st T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Full squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Check LIVE Updates from Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney here.
LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022
LIVE PAK vs NZ Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Predicted Playing 11
"Babar and Rizwan rightly are a number one combination. If I can take your minds way back to a different World Cup, that was the 2007 World Cup and Adam Gilchrist had a lean World Cup healed of that undefeated campaign for Australia," said Hayden.
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final
Hello and welcome to Zee News's live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay Tuned!
