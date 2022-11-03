Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 36 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs SA match online and on TV?

South Africa’s in-form batter David Miller sees Pakistan’s misfiring top-order as an area to exploit for his bowling attack and put the middle-order under pressure ahead of Thursday’s (November 3) important Group 2 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan has mostly relied on the opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan to get a huge chunk of their runs with the bat. But the duo haven’t been able to score big runs though Rizwan top-scored with 49 in Pakistan’s win over Netherlands at Perth while Azam`s tally in the tournament reads as 4, 4 and 0.

“I think it is an area to exploit. This game is all about confidence, and yeah, they haven’t probably performed the way they’ve wanted to, but they’re world-class players, and we’re expecting them to come out and bring their A-game and be up for the challenge. It’s by all means not just going in there and expecting to get them out first ball or early up. We’ve got to work really hard for every wicket, and hopefully we can get them early and put the Pakistan middle order under pressure a little bit earlier than later,” said Miller in the pre-match press conference.

With Pakistan needing wins in their favour to have a slim chance at entering the semifinals, Miller insisted that South Africa, the Group 2 table-toppers, are taking the challenge coming from Pakistan very seriously.

“We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your A-game as an opponent, so just making sure that we’re sticking to our processes and what has worked in the past to implementing it tomorrow.”

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, November 3.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada