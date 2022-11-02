'Why did ICC...?', Pakistan fans feel Bangladesh got cheated vs India, check reacts

Bangladesh were handed another unfortunate defeat in hands of Indians in a T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday (November 2). The Adelaide Oval, in some way, saw the rerun of Bengaluru 2016 as Bangladesh lost the match from a winning position. Chasing 185 to win, Banglades were 66/0 at the end of 7 overs before the rain made its presence felt. The players went back to the dugout. Bangladesh players were smiling at this stage as they were ahead by 17 runs on DLS method. If the game did not start, India would have lost the match.

However, things changed quickly and rain subsided for the match to resume again. From thereon India turned the match on its head and restricted Bangladesh five runs short of the revised DLS target. After the match, some fans hailing from Pakistan, questioned whether ICC should have started the match knowing the conditions were not fit for players to take the field. Not to forget, Litton Das, who smashed a half-century for Bangladesh and kept them alive throughout the match, slipped in between the pitch twice. On the second occasion, he ended up getting run out. He got up after being dismissed and started to walk back with anger reflecting on his face.

Take a look at the reaction of the fans after India beat Bangladesh:

Why has ICC allowed to resume crucial match between India and Bangladesh on a wet outfield? Why didn't umpires allowed groundsmen to dry the outfield? Why umpires wanted the outfield to become heavier? Why umpires didn't wanted overs to cut? We all know the reasons! #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 2, 2022

Not the first time India has forced Pakistan to surrender through Bangladesh._#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YXhX8UKhQS November 2, 2022

Bangladesh got robbed so so so badly this is even worse than the Pakistan vs india match — Zahra (@zarnnj) November 2, 2022

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan rued a close five-run loss to India in Men`s T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval, saying that a similar scenario is being replayed all the time of them falling short narrowly against their neighbours. Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target of 185 with Litton Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in first seven overs. But rain interruption changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs.