Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman Maybe Replaced By Abdullah Shafique, Maheesh Theekshana To Return

Pakistan have a 7-0 record when it comes to matches against Sri Lanka in the World Cup and Babar Azam will be looking to make it 8-0 when the two sides face off in match No. 8 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The two sides have got off to contrasting starts in their World Cup 2023 campaign with Pakistan hammering the Netherlands while Sri Lanka went down by 102 runs after conceding 428 runs in their opening game last week.

Sri Lanka’s ODI form has dipped since being rolled over by India in the Asia Cup 2023 final last month in Colombo. They have lost the two warm-up game coming into this World Cup and lost comprehensively to South Africa as well. The biggest area of concern for Dasun Shanaka’s side is their bowling attack which has been weak in the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera.

Theekshana, who turns out for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, who missed the Asia Cup 2023 final due to injury should be available for Tuesday’s match having recovered from back injury and should replace Kasun Rajitha in the side.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have their own selection worries. Opener Fakhar Zaman has been struggling for form over the last few months in ODI cricket. Pakistan could replace Fakhar with Abdullah Shafique, who scored an impressive fifty against Sri Lanka when the two sides last met in the Asia Cup 2023.

Hasan Ali will be crucial to Pakistan’s fortunes in this clash as he has had an upper-hand over in-form Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis. Hasan Ali has dismissed Mendis thrice in 18 balls in ODI cricket, while conceding only 7 runs.

The other Pakistan opener – Imam-ul-haq – will be eyeing a major landmark as he can become second-fastest to score 3,000 runs in ODI cricket in 67 innings after former South Africa batter Hasim Amla, who achieved this feat in 57 innings.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka