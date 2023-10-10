LIVE Updates | PAK Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam Vs Dasun Shanaka

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan will look to continue their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they take on 1996 champions Sri Lanka in match no. 8 of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Babar Azam may have flopped with the bat against the Netherlands but half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan rescued Pakistan from a tough position against the Dutch in their opening game last week.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were hammered for 428 runs by South Africa in their opening game at New Delhi last week. The Lankans put up a brave fight but went down by 102 runs in spite of half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.