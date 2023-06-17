Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns To Pakistan Test Squad After One Year For Series Against THIS Team

Pakistan are set to tour Sri Lanka for two-match Test series next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the Tests on Saturday, announcing the return of ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi was injured in the two Tests against Sri Lanka in July last year and since then has not featured in national colours consistently. The Sri Lanka Tests in July 2022 was the last time he was seen in Test whites.

Speaking to PCB after his return to the Test squad, Afridi said that he missed Test cricket pretty badly and is super happy to make a return to the squad.

"I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format. After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket," said Afridi.

Pakistan have also included two uncapped players in the squad, with batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal getting national call-ups. The squad will be led by Babar Azam, who will have the services of fellow stars like Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah available at his disposal.

Not to forget, Shaheen is nearing a big landmark in the Test matches. He just needs one wicket to complete three-figure mark in Tests. He currently has 99 wickets from 25 Tests at an average of 24.86.

Pakistan squad will assemble at Karachi on July 3 to being preparations for the Test series. They will then fly to Sri Lanka on July 9. The schedule of the two Tests has not been announced but it is expected to be announced oon. The two Test matches will form a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle for the sides.