Hosts Pakistan will take on West Indies in the second of three-match ODI series in Multan on Friday (June 10). Babar Azam’s side had won the first ODI on Wednesday by five wickets thanks to their skipper’s brilliant century, chasing down a 306-run target.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first batter to smash three successive ODI hundreds twice as he powered his team to a five-wicket win. The Pakistan skipper stitched up a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) as the hosts chased down a target of 306 in Multan to take a lead by 1-0 up in the three-match series against West Indies.

Chasing a great target of 306, Pakistan had a shaky start as they lost their opener, Fakhar Zaman, with 26 runs on board. Imam-ul-Haq tried to anchor the innings with captain Babar Azam as they smashed West Indies bowlers all around the ground. Imam-ul-Haq fell pray to Akeal Hosein’s brilliant delivery after scoring 65 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan then came to bat with the skipper and started trashing Men in Maroon. Azam brought up his stunning century in 103 deliveries. Azam’s blistering batting came to an end as he was caught by Kyle Mayers on the delivery of Alzarri Joseph.

In the 43rd over of the innings, Rizwan brought up his half-century in 55 runs. But the latter could not stand long as he was departed by Romario Shepherd after scoring 59 runs. At the crucial point of the match, Khushdil Shah then smashed 41 runs to guide his team to a five-wicket win over West Indies.

Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: June 10th 2022 (Friday), 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

When will PAK vs WI 2nd ODI match start?

PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will be played on June 10 (Friday).

What time PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will begin?

PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will begin at 4.30PM IST.

What is the venue for PAK vs WI 2nd ODI?

PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

How to watch PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming in India?

The live telecast of PAK vs WI 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Six Network. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv website and app.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh