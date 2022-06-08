हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI live in India

West Indies will be revisiting Pakistan to complete their tour. The tour originally consisted of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. However, the two teams played just the T20I series, which Pakistan won 3-0. The two teams will meet again to complete the tour by playing the 3-match ODI series. All three matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Match Details 

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI

West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2022

June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

How to watch PAK vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

The live telecast of PAK vs WI 1st ODI match will be available on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

When will PAK vs WI 1st ODI Match Start? – Date

PAK vs WI 1st ODI will be played on June 8.

What time PAK vs WI 1st ODI will begin? Time

PAK vs WI 1st ODI will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for PAK vs WI 1st ODI? – Venue

PAK vs WI 1st ODI will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Full Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

