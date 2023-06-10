Pakistan's Former Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Declares: 'One Marriage is Enough, No Plans for Remarriage'

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar doesn’t want to get remarried. During a recent guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, Akhtar discussed how he met his wife and his thoughts on second marriages. The host asked him if he would remarry, to which the cricketer said that although Islam permits multiple marriages, he personally believes in the importance of remaining committed to a single partner. "One is enough. People can do it [get remarried] if they want to. I believe once you’re attached to somebody and that somebody has left their house for you, then we should also leave many things for her and be nice and kind to her."

He added, "Become an inspiration for your wife and you can only do that by having a strong character." Akhtar recalled how he met his wife, Rubab Khan, revealing that their families had the opportunity to spend time with each other when they went for Hajj. It was during this time that his mother decided and expressed her desire to get Akhtar and Khan married. The cricketer explained that he had never refused any of her wishes, hence agreed to the marriage.

He said that while he considers himself to be quite liberal, his wife holds more conservative values. Out of respect for her preferences, he refrains from sharing too much about their personal lives on social media and other public platforms. He emphasised that his wife’s choice to maintain privacy is something he fully supports. Akhtar tied the knot with Khan in 2014, towards the end of his illustrious career. The couple has two sons together.