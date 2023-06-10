'Unwavering Team Spirit'..., 'Ajinkya Rahane's Wife Writes Heartfelt Note As He Refuses Scan To Preserve Mindset

Radhika, the wife of Ajinkya Rahane, shared on Instagram that he chose not to undergo scans for his finger injury during the World Test Championship against Australia. This decision was made to prioritize his mental well-being and maintain his focus on batting. Radhika praised his selflessness and determination, commending his unwavering resilience and commitment. She expressed her endless pride in his team spirit and referred to him as her resilient partner.

On the second day of the match, Rahane was hit on his right index finger by a bouncer from Pat Cummins. He immediately experienced pain and received treatment from the physiotherapist. Despite this, the 35-year-old batsman went on to score an impressive 89 runs in his comeback Test after 18 months. Rahane hoped that the finger injury would not hinder his batting in the second innings.

Ajinkya Rahane's wife, Radhika, took to Instagram and wrote, "Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!"

Speaking about his finger injury, Rahane said, "Don't think it will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling-wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in."

Commenting on Cameron Green's catch to dismiss him, Rahane remarked, "That was a really good catch. We all know he's a really good fielder. Has a big reach." He acknowledged that Australia was slightly ahead in the game, stating, "For us, it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. The first one hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers."

Rahane's impressive innings saw him face 129 balls and strike 11 fours and a six. He shared a 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur (51 off 109), which kept India in the game. Despite this, Australia managed to take a massive 173-run first-innings lead. At stumps, Australia extended their lead to 296 runs, reaching 123 for four in 44 overs in their second innings.

At the end of the third day's play, Rahane spoke to the broadcaster and stated that he did not believe the injury would affect his batting in India's second innings. He expressed satisfaction with his performance, acknowledging a good day overall and praising the team's bowling efforts. Reflecting on his dismissal due to Cameron Green's remarkable catch, Rahane acknowledged Green's exceptional fielding skills. He openly admitted that Australia had an advantage in the game.

Rahane emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present and taking the game session by session. He recognized the potential for unexpected turnarounds and credited Ravindra Jadeja's excellent bowling, which benefitted from the footmarks against the left-handed batsmen. Rahane also believed that the pitch would continue to assist the seam bowlers.