Pakistan's wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan slammed a magnificent-looking hundred in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday which helped his side chase down the tough target of 345 runs in the last over of the game. The win has helped Pakistan strengthen their position in the standings. Pakistan had kickstarted their campaign with win over Afghanistan and have followed it up with victory against Sri Lanka.

After his stunning hundred vs Sri Lanka, which came while battling pain in his body as he struggled with back pain and cramps, Rizwan has dedicated the knock to the victims of the ongoing war in Gaza, an area which is under the control of terrorist outfit Hamas. Gaza falls under the Palestine region. Israel has launched an attack, to defend it territory, on Hamas after the terrorist outfit had attacked the middle-east country. As a result of the war, people on both sides have lost their lives and the numbers are staggering and sadly, continues to grow.

Rizwan, taking to X (formerly Twitter, wrote, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

The X post by Rizwan is going to erupt the social media as the users already have a divided opinion on the same. The world is divided over the war. While some are backing Israel for doing the right thing post Hamas' attack on their citizens, others feel that Palestine too has faced and continues to face many bombings and killings of their citizens.

Some of the Indian fans on X slammed Rizwan, saying that now he is mixing sports with politics. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for bringing politics into sports as the Indian cricket board had refused to travel to Pakistan because no clearance given by the Government of India.

Long back, England's muslim cricketer Moeen Ali had been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for wearing 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' wrist bands in 2014. As per ICC's code and conduct, no player is allowed to make a political statement on the cricket field. But no such resriction is there if a player does so on his own social media account.