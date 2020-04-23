Pakistan's ODI tour of Netherlands postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that they have decided to postpone the side's tour to Netherlands which was scheduled to take place in July this year following an advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) amid coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan were slated to lock horns in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with Netherlands in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9.

However, the PCB decided to suspend the July tour until further notice in the wake of the Dutch government's orders to ban all sporting and cultural events in the country until September 1, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Reflecting on the same, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the board would reshedule their tour of Netherlands as soon as things come to normalcy.

“Netherlands has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their lives. Like any other country, the PCB stands firmly with the KNCB and hope they will be able to overcome this crisis," the PCB official website quoted Wasim as saying.

“The Pakistan national cricket teams have always enjoyed touring the Netherlands and as soon as things return to normal, the PCB will engage with the KNCB to reschedule the tour so that we can fulfil our obligation," he added.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed that the national men's cricket team's tours to Ireland and England are on track at the moment.

Pakistan are slated to play a two-match T20I series against Ireland from July 12 while they are scheduled to square off with England in three Tests and as many T20Is from July 30.