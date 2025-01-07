As the excitement builds for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the selection of their squad for the prestigious tournament. Scheduled to be held in a hybrid model between Pakistan and the UAE starting February 19, the event promises to be a thrilling spectacle. The teams are set to submit their squads by January 12, with Pakistan hoping to replicate their triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Saim Ayub’s Potential Return: A Game Changer for Pakistan?

One of the key players for Pakistan, Saim Ayub, could make a dramatic return to the squad, despite suffering an unfortunate ankle injury during the second Test against South Africa. The 22-year-old opener was stretchered off the field but has since been flown to London for specialized treatment. The recovery period is expected to last 5-6 weeks, and if Ayub’s rehabilitation goes well, he could open alongside Fakhar Zaman in the Champions Trophy.

Ayub’s performance in recent ODIs, where he amassed 235 runs in just three games against South Africa, has made him one of Pakistan's most exciting prospects. His return would provide much-needed stability at the top of the order. However, if he remains unfit, Imam-ul-Haq could step in to partner Zaman in the opening slot.

Fakhar Zaman’s Return to the Fold

Fakhar Zaman, who has been out of favor for some time, is likely to make his comeback to the Pakistan squad. The left-handed opener played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy victory, scoring an impressive 252 runs in just four matches. Despite his exclusion from the recent squad, his past performances and the uncertainty surrounding Abdullah Shafique’s form (who struggled with back-to-back ducks in the South Africa series) make Zaman a strong contender for a spot in the final XI.

With Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub likely to open, the No. 3 spot is secured by Babar Azam. The former captain, after a slow start to 2024, has found his rhythm again, with five 50+ scores in his last ten innings. His presence at No. 3 will anchor the middle order and offer stability to Pakistan's batting.

Rizwan’s Leadership Role

Mohammad Rizwan has proven to be a dependable leader since taking over the captaincy in mid-2024. Under his leadership, Pakistan secured a historic ODI series win against Australia and has since won seven out of nine ODIs. Rizwan's contribution with the bat has been vital, scoring 264 runs in his last seven ODI games. As a wicket-keeper and captain, his tactical acumen and performances are expected to be central to Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Salman Ali Agha, who has been serving as Rizwan's deputy, will likely bat at No. 5 and provide additional balance to the team. His all-round capabilities could prove crucial, particularly in the middle overs.

Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed: A Crucial Return

Two significant names making a comeback to the squad are Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. The duo, both capable all-rounders, has not been part of the squad for almost a year and a half, but their return adds significant depth to the team. Shadab’s spin-bowling and Iftikhar’s explosive batting will offer much-needed variety and balance to the side, especially in sub-continental conditions.

Pakistan’s Bowling Attack: A Force to Reckon With

Pakistan's bowling attack will be led by the lethal Shaheen Shah Afridi, supported by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. The pace trio will provide the necessary firepower, with Afridi’s ability to swing the ball in the UAE conditions making him a crucial asset. Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s premier spinner, will complement the pacers, with Shadab Khan and Iftikhar adding their spin-bowling options.

The team also boasts a strong contingent of backups, with Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abbas Afridi ready to step in if needed. The reserve players, including Aamir Jamal, Tayyab Tahir, and Muhammad Hasnain, will act as contingencies in case of injury or form concerns.

Pakistan’s Probable Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Openers: Imam Ul-Haq, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman

Middle Order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Backup Players: Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi

Reserves: Aamir Jamal, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Hasnain

Pakistan’s Strongest XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Saim Ayub

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk)

Salman Ali Agha

Shadab Khan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf

Abrar Ahmed