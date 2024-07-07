Babar Azam's cricket career is facing significant challenges following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Pakistani team, known as the Men in Green, was eliminated in the group stage after suffering defeats against the USA and India. Babar Azam's form has noticeably declined over the past year, contributing to a poor showing in the ODI World Cup where Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals. Babar initially stepped down as captain after this defeat, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) persuaded him to resume his leadership role for the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, this decision did not yield the desired results, and Babar has also faced accusations of favoritism in squad selections.

Looking ahead, Babar Azam is set to play in the Test series against Bangladesh. However, this time he will be playing under the captaincy of Shan Masood, who was appointed Test captain after Babar's resignation. Determined to regain his form, Babar is intensely focused on improving his fitness. A recent viral video showcased Babar's dedication as he was seen working hard in the gym.

Despite his efforts, there are growing calls to remove Babar Azam from his captaincy roles following Pakistan's poor performance in the T20 World Cup. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed the uncertainty surrounding Babar's future as captain, indicating that a final decision will be made after thorough consultations with Gary Kirsten and former cricketers. Naqvi emphasized the importance of making well-considered decisions rather than reacting out of anger or social media pressure. He highlighted that Kirsten has provided a comprehensive report on the team's performance, which will be instrumental in determining the future direction of Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Schedule For 2024-25

In the meantime, the PCB has announced Pakistan's international cricket schedule for the 2024-25 season. The season will kick off with a Test series against Bangladesh, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 and in Karachi from August 30-September 3. Following the Bangladesh series, England will visit Pakistan for a three-Test series, with games slated for Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19), and Rawalpindi (October 24-28). The West Indies will also tour Pakistan in January 2025 for a two-Test series, with matches in Karachi from January 16-20 and in Multan from January 24-28.