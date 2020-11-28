Pakistan's tour of New Zealand under cloud after 7th player tests positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan cricket team's tour to New Zealand for three T20 Internationals and two Test matches has come under a cloud with another member of the team testing positive for Covid-19, taking the number of affected players to seven.

The Pakistan players have been unable to train as they are on a final warning for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."

The Pakistan team arrived only four days back, on November 24, and are under a 14-day quarantine.

The Pakistan players were to be tested for the coronavirus on the third, sixth, and twelfth days of isolation. The next test will be held on Monday.

Pakistan's exemption to train was revoked after several players were caught flouting social distancing protocols inside the quarantine hotel.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media and communications wing on Saturday tweeted a statement from New Zealand's Ministry of Health.

"The Pakistan cricket squad members that arrived in New Zealand all met the agreed pre-departure requirements for travel, including multiple PCR tests, and symptom checks, says NZ ministry of health," PCB's head of media and communications tweeted on Saturday.

