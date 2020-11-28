हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand under cloud after 7th player tests positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan players have been unable to train as they are on a final warning for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions.  

Pakistan&#039;s tour of New Zealand under cloud after 7th player tests positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan cricket team's tour to New Zealand for three T20 Internationals and two Test matches has come under a cloud with another member of the team testing positive for Covid-19, taking the number of affected players to seven.

The Pakistan players have been unable to train as they are on a final warning for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."

The Pakistan team arrived only four days back, on November 24, and are under a 14-day quarantine.

The Pakistan players were to be tested for the coronavirus on the third, sixth, and twelfth days of isolation. The next test will be held on Monday.

Pakistan's exemption to train was revoked after several players were caught flouting social distancing protocols inside the quarantine hotel.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media and communications wing on Saturday tweeted a statement from New Zealand's Ministry of Health.

"The Pakistan cricket squad members that arrived in New Zealand all met the agreed pre-departure requirements for travel, including multiple PCR tests, and symptom checks, says NZ ministry of health," PCB's head of media and communications tweeted on Saturday.
 

Tags:
Pakistan vs New ZealandPakistan tour of New ZealandPCBcricket news
Next
Story

'Apologised to KL Rahul while batting': Glenn Maxwell indulges in fun banter with Jimmy Neesham
  • 93,51,109Confirmed
  • 1,36,200Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : High Court verdict in favour of Kangana upsets Mayor