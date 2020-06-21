Pandya brothers share emotional posts on Father's Day 2020

On the occassion of Father's Day 2020, the social media is flooded with heartfelt wishes and adorable posts dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced the lives of people like a father.

Indian all-rounders and Pandya brothers--Hardik and Krunal--also took to their social media handles to wish their father on the special day.

Posting a picture of him with his father Himanshu Pandya and elder brother Krunal, Hardik paid an emotional tribute to his dad on the occassion of father's day.

Hardik thanked his father for all the sacrifices he made while also vowing his dad to do whatever he could to keep him happy.

"Amazing how time flies and the one thing that remains constant is the love and support of your father. Thank you Papa for all the sacrifices you have made for us. I will forever be grateful and will try and do whatever I can to keep a smile on your face! Happy #FathersDay," he tweeted.

Krunal, on the other hand, thanked his father for always backing him and Hardik to follow their dreams and teaching them never to give up in life.

"#HappyFathersDay2020 to the man who’s always backed Hardik and me to follow our dreams without thinking of his own. Thank you for always being there for us in the good and bad times. You‘ve taught us to always believe in ourselves and never give up. Love you," Krunal wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The dates of Father's Day celebration may differ across the globe as in Catholic countries of Europe, it is marked on March 19 coinciding with Saint Joseph's Day. However, many others follow the more common date which the US celebrates i.e. the third Sunday of June.

Much like other special days where we express our love and care for family members like Mother's Day, Grandparents Day and Siblings Day, Father's Day too is celebrated to make your father feel special. Although it should not be limited to just a day yet marking a day essentially and celebrating it with your family makes it special.