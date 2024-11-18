‘Patience Will Be Tested’: Harbhajan Singh Big Remark On India’s Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

According to the former India player Harbhajan Singh, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s anger will be tested in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per the former spinner, Gautam is under a lot of pressure as the Indian team sustained a whitewash against New Zealand in the home Test series.

"It is difficult to run big teams, everyone takes time. If the results were fine, everyone would have said 'see, Gautam is making the team win'. The series against Australia is important, a lot of things will be tested. Gautam Gambhir who will be sitting outside, his anger and patience will be tested," Harbhajan Singh was quoted on saying on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

"He cannot control anything from the outside, big players get frustrated sitting on the sidelines. This Test, Gambhir needs to pass. The tour is very important for Gambhir. In this country, everyone has an opinion. Gautam Gambhir must be feeling low, he is on the radar. If the series doesn't go well, Gambhir will be at the receiving end. I want him to stay calm and for the team to perform well," he added.

The Indian team will start their Border Gavaskar trophy campaign by taking part in the first Test at Perth on November 22. Team India has already sustained a couple of blows with skipper Rohit Sharma being unavailable for the first game, star batter Shubman Gill injured, and back-up players not making impact to the mark in the tour games.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.