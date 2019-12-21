Paul Harris to assist Keshav Maharaj ahead of England Tests

Former spinner Paul Harris has been roped in by the Cricket South Africa for the side's pre-series camp ahead of their four-match Test series against England, beginning December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Confirming the news, the CSA said that the 41-year-old former South African cricketer will be assisting Test spinner Keshav Maharaj for some time now, Sport24 confirmed.

Harris, who has appeared in a total of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 Tests for South Africa between 2007 and 2011, will only be serving in his mentorship role leading up to the first Test at Centurion.

Notably, South Africa have made a number of changes in its management in the last few weeks.

Former cricketer Jacques Kallis was named as the new batting consultant of the South Africa men's cricket team for the upcoming summer, while former South African fast bowler Charl Langeveldt was appointed as the new bowling consultant.

Mark Boucher and former skipper Graeme Smith were appointed as head coach and CSA's acting director of cricket, respectively.