Just when there were talks of keeping former India captain Virat Kohli out of the T20 side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the India talisman got out cheaply in the second T20I against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. Virat was dismissed by England's debutant Richard Gleeson in the 7th over of the innings. Virat went for a big hit over mid-on, and top-edged the ball to find Dawid Malan at the back-foot point. Virat had scored only one run in three balls.

Virat Kohli's disappointing run of form continued in the fifth and final Test against England, where he could score only 11 and 20 in both of his innings. He also had a sub-par IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

According to some reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be having the veteran sit out on the bench during the ICC World T20I 2022, which will take place in Australia in October this year. Cricket legend Kapil Dev said to the media on Saturday that Kohli will need to perform better and if the spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test squad, even Virat could be dropped from the T20I squad.

As soon as Virat got out cheaply, Twitter was flooded with Indian cricket fans disappointed with India's premier batsman.

Are the players with aggressive role,he needs to play around that's it#INDvsEND #viratkohli — Sarcasm Sanghi __ (@Saichowdary014) July 9, 2022

Is Virat Kohli still suitable for T20 cricket? @BCCI — Vikas Mathur __ (@vikasmathur542) July 9, 2022

Virat Kohli is incredible, he scored 1 full run. — Sumant N Tivary__ (@Tivary) July 9, 2022

@imVkohli pls retireeeee u are standing against the countrys development why are u so selfish u are never gonna be the old player u were i know so many people have said this to you but u ignored them but plsssss take this seriously — Shreyas S.B. (@ShreyasSB6) July 9, 2022

@SGanguly99 @imVkohli @ImRo45 If Rahane can sit out, why not kohli?

Include player on the basis of form, not with fame. — Debabrata Rath (@DebabrataRath6) July 9, 2022

@virendersehwag Sir Don't you think @BCCI should ask Virat Kohli like they have asked to Hardik and Pujara. In form Hooda can make some run. Virat can comeback with form and mental peace.___#ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam #indvseng2ndt20 — Koushik Paul (@YourPaulBabu) July 9, 2022

@imVkohli pehle ja kar kundali dikha pandit se phir field per aana — Kajal (@ImKajal18) July 9, 2022