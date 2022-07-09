NewsCricket
'Pay for my therapy', fans' outburst as Virat Kohli fails once in second T20I against England

As soon as Virat got out cheaply, Twitter was flooded with Indian cricket fans disappointed with India's premier batsman. 

 

Jul 09, 2022

Just when there were talks of keeping former India captain Virat Kohli out of the T20 side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the India talisman got out cheaply in the second T20I against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. Virat was dismissed by England's debutant Richard Gleeson in the 7th over of the innings. Virat went for a big hit over mid-on, and top-edged the ball to find Dawid Malan at the back-foot point. Virat had scored only one run in three balls. 

Virat Kohli's disappointing run of form continued in the fifth and final Test against England, where he could score only 11 and 20 in both of his innings. He also had a sub-par IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

According to some reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be having the veteran sit out on the bench during the ICC World T20I 2022, which will take place in Australia in October this year. Cricket legend Kapil Dev said to the media on Saturday that Kohli will need to perform better and if the spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test squad, even Virat could be dropped from the T20I squad.

As soon as Virat got out cheaply, Twitter was flooded with Indian cricket fans disappointed with India's premier batsman. 

