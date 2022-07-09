IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Many Indian cricket fans were surprised to see India make 4 changes in the 2nd T20 playing XI despite having won the first T20 without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Even former pacers Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev opined that there is no reason to tinker with the winning combination. Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the 2nd T20 and was asked to bat first. He then informed about the team changes, saying that Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja and Pant are back in the playing XI. The players who are missing out are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel. While Arshdeep was surely to going make way for Bumrah as he is not part of the 2nd and 3rd T20 squads, dropping Kishan and Hooda is a shocker for many as these two have been in good form.

Follow LIVE Updates from 2nd IND vs ENG T20 on our LIVE blog here

He slammed a brilliant 47 in the first T20 and then a century in the 2nd T20, his maiden one. In the first T20 vs England, he provided the much-needed boost in the innings before getting out. Fans argue why drop an in-form batter with a struggling one as Kohli has been out of form for a long time now. Some said that reputation plays a big role in Indian cricket and not good form. Likewise, Ishan Kishan too has been in good touch but he was dropped and Pant was given a shot at opening the innings.

Here's how fans reacted to the change in playing XI:

Anil Kumble to Deepak Hooda pic.twitter.com/NtaKBD0OJq July 9, 2022

Deepak Hooda should've been given a chance to play some more matches it could affect his confidence #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND #hooda — Sachin Bhati (@sachii656) July 9, 2022

Pant is only next to God for Delhi media . A non-performer in white ball is tagged as a match winner. He is just accommodated to just make the last three match performers @HoodaOnFire to sit on the bench. Poor decision to accommodate @RishabhPant17 . — Shaktidhar Rai (@shaktidhar_rai) July 9, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Ishan kishen,players with better forms not playing T20 match, that's absolutely surprising.

Seems England will make today. Hope i am totally wrong _#INDvENG#RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) July 9, 2022

Reasons why India will lose today's 2nd T20 match against England!!!



- #ViratKohli

- Excluding inform Deepak Hooda so that Virat Kohli can produce another failure.

- Bumrah in for Arshadeep Singh, instead of Harshal Patel. No left hand advantage.#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rahul Sawant (@RudeDudeRahul) July 9, 2022

It would be interesting to see how Kohli goes about in this game. He has been struggling for runs. If he fails tonight, will Hooda make a comeback? Only time will tell. One thing is certain that Kohli be under huge pressure to deliver.