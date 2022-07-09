NewsCricket
IND VS ENG 2ND T20

IND vs ENG 2nd T20: In-form Deepak Hooda dropped, 'struggling' Virat Kohli picked, Netizens say 'that's totally unfair'

Deepak Hooda slammed a brilliant 47 in the first T20 and then a century in the 2nd T20, his maiden one. In the first T20 vs England, he provided the much-needed boost in the innings before getting out. Fans argue why drop an in-form batter with a struggling one as Kohli has been out of form for a long time now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Many Indian cricket fans were surprised to see India make 4 changes in the 2nd T20 playing XI despite having won the first T20 without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Even former pacers Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev opined that there is no reason to tinker with the winning combination. Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the 2nd T20 and was asked to bat first. He then informed about the team changes, saying that Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja and Pant are back in the playing XI. The players who are missing out are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel. While Arshdeep was surely to going make way for Bumrah as he is not part of the 2nd and 3rd T20 squads, dropping Kishan and Hooda is a shocker for many as these two have been in good form. 

He slammed a brilliant 47 in the first T20 and then a century in the 2nd T20, his maiden one. In the first T20 vs England, he provided the much-needed boost in the innings before getting out. Fans argue why drop an in-form batter with a struggling one as Kohli has been out of form for a long time now. Some said that reputation plays a big role in Indian cricket and not good form. Likewise, Ishan Kishan too has been in good touch but he was dropped and Pant was given a shot at opening the innings. 

Here's how fans reacted to the change in playing XI: 

It would be interesting to see how Kohli goes about in this game. He has been struggling for runs. If he fails tonight, will Hooda make a comeback? Only time will tell. One thing is certain that Kohli be under huge pressure to deliver. 

