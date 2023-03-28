PBKS IPL 2023 Team Squad: Punjab Kings Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Punjab Kings may have suffered from the Jonny Bairstow injury blow but still they are one of the most balanced and strongest sides in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS will be eyeing to go all the way this season after buying the services of Sam Curran, who was the most expensive player sold at the mini-auctions.

Along with Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada will join the bowling attack of Punjab. In the all-rounder department, Liam Livingstone will work as a part-time spinner with batters like Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and more ready to punish the opposition bowling attack. (IPL 2023: 'Arrogant And Cocky,' AB de Villiers Reveals Shocking First Impression Of Virat Kohli)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Full Squad List