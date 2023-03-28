topStoriesenglish2588720
PBKS IPL 2023 Team Squad: Punjab Kings Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings will eye to win the title this season under the leadership of veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan.

Punjab Kings may have suffered from the Jonny Bairstow injury blow but still they are one of the most balanced and strongest sides in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS will be eyeing to go all the way this season after buying the services of Sam Curran, who was the most expensive player sold at the mini-auctions.

Along with Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada will join the bowling attack of Punjab. In the all-rounder department, Liam Livingstone will work as a part-time spinner with batters like Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and more ready to punish the opposition bowling attack. (IPL 2023: 'Arrogant And Cocky,' AB de Villiers Reveals Shocking First Impression Of Virat Kohli)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Full Squad List

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka 31 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R)
Shahrukh Khan India 27 years Batsman INR 9 Crores(R)
Shikhar Dhawan India 37 years Batsman INR 8.25 Crores(R)
Prabhsimran Singh (wk) India 22 years WK-Batsman INR 60 Lakhs(R)
Jitesh Sharma (wk) India 29 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Jonny Bairstow (wk) England 33 years WK-Batsman INR 6.75 crores(R)
Arshdeep Singh India 23 years Bowler INR 4 Cr(R)
Raj Bawa India 20 years Bowler INR 2 Crores(R)
Nathan Ellis Australia 28 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R)
Harpreet Brar India 27 years Bowler INR 3.80 Crores(R)
Rahul Chahar India 23 years Bowler INR 5.25 Crores(R)
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 27 years Bowler INR 9.25 Crores(R)
Baltej Singh India 32 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Liam Livingstone England 29 years All-rounder INR 11.50 Crores(R)
Rishi Dhawan India 32 years All-rounder INR 55 Lakhs(R)
Atharva Taide India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Sam Curran England 24 years All-rounder INR 18.25 Crores
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 36 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs
Harpreet Bhatia India 31 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Shivam Singh

India

26 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
Vidwath Kaverappa

India

23 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Mohit Rathee India 23 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
 

