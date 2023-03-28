IPL 2023: 'Arrogant And Cocky,' AB de Villiers Reveals Shocking First Impression Of Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's bromance is one of the most recognized friendships in the game of cricket. However, it was not the same when the South African legend first met the star India cricketer. Kohli for many at the initial part of his career was a misunderstood character. Even AB de Villiers thought that the former India and RCB skipper was arrogant. During a chat with Chris Gayle, ABD revealed that even he thought Kohli was arrogant and cocky when he first saw him.

"Oh my goodness...I have had this question before and I had given this answer before as well. I think he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going...yes flamboyant, absolutely," revealed ABD during a chat with Gayle in a video.

"But the minute I got to know him a bit better and watched him play I mean I've got as much respect for him but I got to know him better as a human being. I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. I didn't not like him but you know what I'm saying. He's a top person now but first impression was ufff...he's got to come down to earth a bit," added De Villiers. (From Impact Player To DRS For Wides, No-Balls - What Are The New Rule Changes Ahead Of IPL 2023?)

De Villiers revealed the honest first impression of Kohli in an episode of Bold Diaries. However, the former South Africa skipper admitted that his views changed at the exact moment when he got to know Virat Kohli closely. (Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Strongest Playing 11: Ben Stokes Adds Muscle To MS Dhoni’s Side)

The South Africa batter, popularly known as Mr.360 of cricket, will go down the history as an RCB legend. Along with Chris Gayle will also be remembered forever for his stella show in the Indian Premier League. Recently, RCB retired both of their '333' and '17' number jersey to pay their respect towards the legendary duo who once played for them.