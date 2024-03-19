Team PBKS Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Punjab Kings Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

In the 16-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) have struggled, being eliminated in the league stage 14 times, with only two notable exceptions: semi-finalists in the inaugural season and finalists in 2014. The team has grappled with instability, changing management, captains, and player rosters regularly, resulting in more failures than successes. Heading into the 2024 season, PBKS seeks to address their longstanding issues. Under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, the team aims to leverage their squad's versatility, bolstered by key acquisitions like Harshal Patel and Rilee Rossouw. Patel is expected to bolster their bowling at the death, while Rossouw adds depth to the middle order. Another significant addition is Chris Woakes, providing further balance to the team.

PBKS possesses a strong batting lineup, led by Dhawan, with promising talents like Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh. Overseas players like Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone add depth. The team also boasts a robust all-rounders' section, featuring Woakes, Sam Curran, and Sikandar Raza. However, weaknesses persist, particularly in the spin department. While Rahul Chahar is the primary spinner, his form has been inconsistent, with limited support from Indian spinners. The team's heavy reliance on foreign players raises concerns about bench strength and the lack of quality Indian backup, especially if Dhawan struggles with form.

Here's everything you need to know as far as PBKS squads and schedule is concerned:

PBKS Full List of Players IPL 2024

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Shashank Singh.

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (ENG), Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes (ENG), Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harshal Patel.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary.

PBKS 2024 Probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan/ Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Schedule In IPL 2024

Mar 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (3.30 PM)

March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7.30 PM)

Mar 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7.30 PM)

April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7.30 PM)

(Note: BCCI announced the schedule for only the first two weeks of IPL 2024. The full schedule will be announced after the Election Commission announces Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly)