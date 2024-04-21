PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans In Mullanpur, 730PM IST,

The upcoming IPL encounter between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans underscores the struggles of both teams' top-order batting. Despite the league's high-scoring trend this season, Punjab and Gujarat have failed to capitalize due to inconsistent performances from their key batsmen. While individuals like Shubman Gill have shown promise, the lack of substantial contributions from the top three has hindered their teams' progress. Team news suggests potential absences and changes, with Punjab likely missing Shikhar Dhawan due to injury and Gujarat considering alterations to address spin deficiencies in the pitch conditions at Mullanpur. Players such as Jitesh Sharma and David Miller face scrutiny, with Sharma needing to rediscover form and Miller expected to provide stability in the middle order for Gujarat. The match unfolds amidst a backdrop of contrasting pitch dynamics favouring both pace and spin, with fast bowlers enjoying success in Mullanpur. Key statistical insights highlight individual player matchups and team performance trends. Overall, both teams are eager to rectify their batting woes and capitalize on favourable conditions to secure a crucial victory in their quest for IPL success.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs GT Playing XI

GT's Probable team: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad/Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier [Impact sub: Shahrukh Khan]

PBKS' Probable team: Prabhsimran Singh/Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Impact sub: Harpreet Bhatia]

PBKS vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh