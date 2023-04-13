topStoriesenglish2594319
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

PBKS Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mohali, 730PM IST, April 13

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match no. 18 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs GT, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PBKS Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mohali, 730PM IST, April 13

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are back on their home turf at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali as they host defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Both PBKS and GT have a couple of wins to their names after the first three matches but both sides are coming into this contest after losing their last match.

GT suffered a huge heartbreak after failing to defend 29 runs in the final over against Kolkata Knight Riders with Rinku Singh emerging as the hero with five successive sixes in the last five balls. PBKS also suffered a massive loss at the hands of SRH in Hyderabad, although skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 99 not out and grabbed the Orange Cap for the season as well.

PBKS will be boosted by the arrival of big-hitting England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who should be available for the first game of the IPL 2023 season on Thursday. They may also look to bring in Kagiso Rabada into the side to provide them crucial breakthroughs.

GT, on the other hand, will be happy with the return of skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game against KKR due to illness. Rashid Khan was the captain in the last match and also picked up IPL 2023’s first hat-trick but couldn’t lift his side to a win.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match No. 18 Details

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: April 13, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match No. 18 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 18 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

Live Tv

IPL 2023Indian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2023Punjab KingsGujarat TitansDream11Hardik PandyaShikhar Dhawan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?