PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: KL Rahul takes on Eoin Morgan, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 21

In one of the most anticipated clashes of VIVO IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The mega Bollywood inspired IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR match – face off between Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta – will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been extremely poor this season and are on an unwanted losing streak of three matches. After starting their campaign with a win over SRH, Kolkata lost their way in their tournament. Their batting has been one of the biggest letdowns of this season.

The highly-rated Shubman Gill has failed to make any impact so far in this season, while captain Eoin Morgan is also going through a rough patch. On the other hand, PBKS will be high on confidence after a comprehensive 9-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last match.

PBKS bowling has been on and off this season as the inclusion of Ravi Bishnoi as finally brought some spark to it in the last match.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 26.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Team:

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Captain: KL Rahul

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Vice-captain: Pat Cummins

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 All-rounder: Andre Russell, Deepak Hooda

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS vs KKR SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

