PBKS vs RCB Weather Report: Passing Shower Likely To Briefly Disrupt Mohali Clash Of IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to use the home advantage and get their fourth win of the season as Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) inches closed to half-way stage. So far, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side have played 5 games, winning 3 and losing 2. They are placed on fifth spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table as of now. At the same time, their opponent in the Thursday afternoon clash Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are placed on eighth spot with 2 wins and 3 losses. The Faf du Plessis' team will be aiming to jump into top 5 at least with a win today.

RCB's death over bowling still a worry

Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional for RCB this season. The opening bowler has provided important breakthroughs at the start. But he is not your go-to death bowler. In absence of Josh Hazlewood, who still appears to be not 100 percent match fit, RCB have struggled to find a genuine death over specialist. As a result, they have leaked runs at the back end.

"All the players are in a very good space" _@wasimjaffer14 is full of optimism as we head into a thriller against RCB at Sadda Akhada! _#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PBKSvRCB #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/KTxeaJLDj2— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 20, 2023

Dhawan's likely return to boost Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings posted a video on their social media in which captain Dhawan did the fielding drills. He missed the last game vs Lucknow Super Giants due to a shoulder issue. Dhawan seems to have recovered from that trouble. His match-fitness will be tested on the eve of the game and if he is fit enough, he should play the all-important clash vs RCB.

Watch out for Kagiso Rabada

PBKS will take heart from the fact that Rabada loves bowling vs RCB. He has picked 16 wickets in 7 matches. His IPL best spell was also against them when he finished with 4/21. No need telling, after this stat, RCB batters about that one bowler to be careful against.

PBKS vs RCB: Mohali weather report

First of all, the good news for the fans and the cricketers in action today. The weather will be pleasant, which will be a huge relief from the heat. As per Accuweather, there will be 70 to 90 percent cloud cover over Mohali from 3 pm to 7 pm, the duration of this IPL match. The chances of rain is minimal. There are likely to be passing showers that may stop the game briefly in the evening. Expect a full game as brief stops may not cut down the overs in the game.