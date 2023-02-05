PC vs DSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 28 PC vs DSG in SuperSport Park, Centurion, 9PM IST, February 5
Pretoria Capitals are ready to take on Durban Super Giants in match no. 28 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday (February 5). The Capitals are currently leading the table whereas Super Giants sit at the second bottom of the table. Durban Super Giants have struggled this season to deliver performances and as a result they are fifth in the SA T20 League table with just three victories and five losses so far. Their last game against MI Cape Town was better as they clinched a five-wicket win over the opposition and they will look to carry that winning momentum with them.
Pretoria Capitals on the other hand have performed brilliantly so far in this season and they need to keep it going in order to finish at the top of the table.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Match No. 28 Details
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Date & Time: February 5, 9pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Quinton de Kock
Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Matthew Breetzke
Allrounders: James Neesham, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-Captain: Will Jacks
Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match No. 28 Predicted 11
Pretoria Capitals: Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Clyde Fortuin, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje
Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley
