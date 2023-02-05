PC vs DSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 28 PC vs DSG in SuperSport Park, Centurion, 9PM IST, February 5

Pretoria Capitals are ready to take on Durban Super Giants in match no. 28 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday (February 5). The Capitals are currently leading the table whereas Super Giants sit at the second bottom of the table. Durban Super Giants have struggled this season to deliver performances and as a result they are fifth in the SA T20 League table with just three victories and five losses so far. Their last game against MI Cape Town was better as they clinched a five-wicket win over the opposition and they will look to carry that winning momentum with them.

Pretoria Capitals on the other hand have performed brilliantly so far in this season and they need to keep it going in order to finish at the top of the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Match No. 28 Details

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Date & Time: February 5, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Matthew Breetzke

Allrounders: James Neesham, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match No. 28 Predicted 11

Pretoria Capitals: Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Clyde Fortuin, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley