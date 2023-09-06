PCB Brutally Trolled After Floodlight Failure Stops Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Match In Lahore

It was an embarrassing moment for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when one of the floodlights at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore went off during the second innings of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 6. After the fifth over of the Pakistan innings, the one of the floodlights at the stadium got switched off, causing a halt in the game. The game was stopped for 20 minutes as players left the field.

The Bangladesh players went to dressing room while the Pakistani openers - Imam-ul-haq and Fakhar Zaman - kept sitting in the dugout even as officials discussed the matter-in-hand in the middle.

On social media, the fans were busy trolling PCB and criticising them for such a lacklustre show during such an important tournament. Not to forget, PCB were the original hosts of the tournament and had objected to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to not travel across the border to play the tournament. As co-hosts of Asia Cup, it was a big slip-up.

The fans brutally trolled PCB on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the reactions here:

Shameless zaka Ashraf and PCB. Whole world is laughing on Pakistan due to floodlight failure— Azlan Khan (@king_khan169) September 6, 2023

Shame on u ap asia cup karwa rhy hain or apni tayari dekho 1 ghanty sy light thk ni ho rhe....— MAiRAJ AssssASi (@MairajabbasiPTI) September 6, 2023

Abey ek janam karam mein tmhey event mila host krney k liye us k b 4 miley usmein bhi lights bnd hogyin.— ____ ____ _____ (@ImUzairAQ) September 6, 2023

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first. But the decision backfired after Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah reduced Tigers to 31 for 3 in quick time. Then came Haris Rauf and picked two wickets in his first two overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper/batter Mushfiqur Rahim then got together and stitched a 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. Both these experienced batter struck fifties but after they fell, Bangladesh innings fell like nine cards.

The Tigers were eventually bowled out for 19.3 in just 38.4 overs.