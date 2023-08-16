PCB Should Apologise To Imran Khan, Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Cricket Board For Insulting 1992 World Cup-winning Captain

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar is hugely upset with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on seeing their video posted to mark the 77th Independence day of the country. In this video, Imran Khan, the man who won Pakistan their first and only ODI World Cup so far is missing. The video shows many achievements of the Pakistan cricket team over the years. The video also mentions 1992 World Cup win as a huge moment in Pakistan cricket team. However, PCB has intentionally kept Imran out of the video.

This act by PCB has not gone down well with the fans, who feel that this is disrespectful. The thing is that PCB's new chairman Zaka Ashraf is quite close to Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who dissolved the Parliament last week. Shehbaz is rival of former captain and PM Imran, who is head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Shehbaz, who was PCB's Patron-in-chief, had a role in appointing Zaka as chairman. Fans are suspecting the political difference between Imran and Shehbaz as a reason why 1992 World Cup-wining captain is missing from Pakistan's I-Day celebrations video.



After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan_ political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed_ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 16, 2023

After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wasim Akram showed his displeasure of watching the video which does not have a mention of Imran's contribution in 1992 World Cup win. The fact is that Imran had handpicked the team and despite a bad start in the tournament had led his side to a memorable win in Australia, beating England in the final. Akram requested the PCB to delete the video and also apologise to Imran for the distasteful act.

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram wrote on the social media website.