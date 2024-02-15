Sara Tendulkar does not stop surprising fans with her different looks in various attires. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter wore a beautiful bodycon dress and posted two photos on the social media website Instagram. She captioned it: "It's Heart Day". The fans keep guessing about her love interest. The social media influencer has been linked to cricketer Shubman Gill in the past but the two celebrities have not yet confirmed their relationship. However, it is true that they have been seen together in Mumbai at parties with mutual friends.

Check out Sara's Pics and reactions to her V-Day posts below:

Without going much into Sara's alleged relationships, it should be noted that she has build a huge fanbase for herself on the social media platforms. Sara has become very famous in the last four years on Instagram, the only platform on internet with her account, as her followers have increased from mere thousandsto now nearly 6 million in quick time. It has happened thanks to her fantastic social media game.

Sara does not mind sharing little details about her life. From her social media, we keep getting updates about her life updates. Whether it is about attending weddings or going on a tour abroad, the fans keep getting updates from Sara in form of pics. Not to forget, Sara is currently pursuing or has completed her Masters in Medicine from University College in London. She had posted about resuming her studies after a short break.

For a very long time, the rumour was that Sara was going to make an acting career and that her big Bollywood break was not far away. But she chose to focus on studies and built a career on social media. Sara did take up some modelling assignments with some top Bollywood actresses but it does not seem so that she is looking to make a career in films.

It will be interesting to see what is her next career move. Whether Sara decided to continue building her social media or has some other players, only time will tell. Her younger brother and Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar is playing his trades in IPL and domestic tournaments in India. Arjun is currently playing in the red-ball domestic tournament called Ranji Trophy for Goa and wants to play for India, one day.