PM Modi's 72nd birthday: From Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu, star Indian athletes wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi turned 72 years of age on Saturday (September 17) and social media poured our beloved PM with birthday wishes. From India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli to India's golden girl Mirabai Chanu wished the Prime Minister of India for a long and healthy life on his 72nd birthday. It notable that our PM has always appreciated the athletes for their achievements in the sporting industries and sent them a congratulatory message for their glorious work for the country.

Checkout the birthday wishes from Sports Fraternity to PM Modi below...

Former India captain Virat Kohli wished PM Modi writing "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health."

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2022

Along with Kohli, India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also wished the honourable PM Modi tweeting, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness."

Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji!

Wishing you the best of health & happiness. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2022

India's golden girl, Mirabai Chanu also wishes PM Modi on his 72nd birthday posting a collage of two pictures with him.

Birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life in the service of the nation.#HappyBdayModiji #PrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/B6jGOkGeI4 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 17, 2022

A very happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of being an Indian for every Indian. May god bless Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with a long & healthy life! pic.twitter.com/7OabVYarOX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2022

Warm birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. Jai Hind #HappyBirthdayModiji

@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qOxri09suo — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji. Wishing you health and happiness. Lead us to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/CiEz8zhlAc September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Shri @NarendraModi Sir

Thank you for your undivided support to the Indian Sporting fraternity. You constant motivation and praise on all our accomplishments has further given us the energy to win more & more medals for #TeamIndia



#HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/zA4elAhXqD — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) September 17, 2022