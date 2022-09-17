NewsCricket
NAMO 72

PM Modi's 72nd birthday: From Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu, star Indian athletes wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Modi 72nd birthday: It notable that our PM Modi has always appreciated the athletes for their achievements in the sporting industries and sent them a congratulatory message for their glorious work for the country.

Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi turned 72 years of age on Saturday (September 17) and social media poured our beloved PM with birthday wishes. From India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli to India's golden girl Mirabai Chanu wished the Prime Minister of India for a long and healthy life on his 72nd birthday. It notable that our PM has always appreciated the athletes for their achievements in the sporting industries and sent them a congratulatory message for their glorious work for the country.

Checkout the birthday wishes from Sports Fraternity to PM Modi below...

Former India captain Virat Kohli wished PM Modi writing "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health."

Along with Kohli, India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also wished the honourable PM Modi tweeting, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness."

India's golden girl, Mirabai Chanu also wishes PM Modi on his 72nd birthday posting a collage of two pictures with him.

Namo 72PM Modi birthdayNarendra Modi's 72nd birthdayVirat KohliSachin tendulkar

