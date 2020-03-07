PM Narendra Modi extends good wishes ahead of India-Australia clash in ICC Women's T20 WC final

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 7, 2020) extended his good wishes to India and Australia Women’s team ahead of their clash in T20 World Cup finals in Melbourne.

The PM also tagged his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, as he extended his good wishes to both teams.

PM Modi’s tweet was in response to a similar tweet by the Australian PM Morrison, who predicted that “it would be a big night and superb match!’’

"Hey @narendramodi - Australia vs India in the final of the Women`s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It`s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way (sic)," Morrison tweeted.

In response, PM Modi retweeted him with the quote: "G`day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn`t get bigger than the India vs Australia final in Women`s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women`s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! (sic)"

India and Australia will meet in the title clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, their second face-off in this tournament.

The match will be preceded by a closing ceremony which will feature a performance by pop star Katy Perry.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expecting a full house at the MCG which would mean that it would break the record for highest attendance for a women`s sports event.