PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi praises India U19 team after World Cup triumph, says ‘future of Indian cricket in safe hands’

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday (February 6).

PM Narendra Modi hailed India's win in ICC U19 World Cup 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 6) congratulated Team India on winning the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 title, saying the performance shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands. “Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands,” tweeted Modi.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets.

Former batter Virender Sehwag on Sunday praised the performance by Team India in the recently-concluded U19 World Cup. “Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan. Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time. Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys,” tweeted Sehwag.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to their Twitter and wrote, “A fantastic performance througout in the #U19CWC 2022 Congratulations.”

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

Former batter Yuvraj Singh also hailed bowlers Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa for the ‘amazing spells’ during the summit clash. “Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa The future of Indian cricket looks bright Well played boys. Super proud!” tweeted Yuvraj.

Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “My heartiest congratulations to the Indian U 19 cricket team. By winning the ICC U19 World Cup, our young cricketers have shown great temperament & attitude. This win makes us immensely proud as it adds yet another glory in India’s soaring sports saga. Well done boys.”

(with ANI inputs)

