'Politics Over Sport': Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Slams Jay Shah-Led ACC After India vs Pakistan Marred By Rain Asia Cup 2023

After the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 was washed out, former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has taken a potshot at Jay Shah, who leads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) currently. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Najam said that he had urged the ACC to play the remaining matches of Asia Cup in UAE instead of Sri Lanka. But the Council stuck to island nation as they felt the weather would be too hot in Middle East county.

Najam added that ACC' stance to not pick UAE over Sri Lanka as co-host of Asia Cup after India refused to play their matches in Pakistan show that the cricket body played politics. Calling the move to let Sri Lanka host the tournament 'unforgivable', Najam said that Asia Cup 2022 was also played in UAE and it was equally hot back then. "How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!"

Only innings was possible in the India vs Pakistan clash on Saturday as rain did not allow the chase to start at all. Batting first after winning the toss, India got bowled out for just 266 in the first innings. Even the first innings saw start-stops as rain interrupted the match twice. It rains in Kandy at this time of the year and as per Najam, the weather conditions were discussed when the ACC and all member boards sat to discuss the other venue of the tournament.

Najam here was also taking an indirect dig at Jay Shah, who also happens to be the secretary of BCCI. The fact that India refused to travel to Pakistan to watch the Asia Cup matches did not go down well with PCB, who are now hosting just four matches of the tournament.

While India did not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, the Babar Azam-led side will come to India to play the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in October and November.