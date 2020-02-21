Poonam Yadav: Player of the Match in India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup clash

Indian women leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was on Friday declared Player of the Match after she displayed a stellar show with the ball to help the Women in Blue stun defending champion Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Defending a low total of 133 runs, Poonam proved to be the tormentor-in-chief for India as she produced brave and brilliant leg-spin bowling to help her side bundle out four-time winner Australia for 115 runs in 19.5 overs. She finished the match with terrific figures of four for 19.

Besides Poonam, Shikha Pandey also claimed three wickets for the Women in Blue, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad also chipped in with a wicket.

Poonam took her first wicket by grabbing a return catch of Australian opener Alyssa Healy (51), while Rachael Haynes (6) was stumped by Taniya Bhatia off a delivery from the Indian leg-spinner.

Ellyse Perry was clean bowled by Poonam for a golden duck before the Indian bowler completed her four wickets by dismissing Annabel Sutherland for two runs in the 17th over.

While receiving the 'Player of the Match' award, Poonam said, "This is the third time I'm missing a hat-trick, but thanks to my physio and team-mates I've recovered. Hopefully, I get a hat-trick in the future."

Poonam had a great chance to bag a hat-trick when she dismissed Haynes and Perry on successive deliveries in the 12th over. Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) were the top scorers for Australia.

Earlier, India were off to a solid start as they reached 40/0 in four overs. However, they lost Shafali Verma (29), Smriti Mandhana (10) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) in quick succession to reduce to 47-3.

Subsequently, Deepti Sharma smashed a crucial knock of 49 runs off 46 balls to take India 132/4 in their stipulated 20 overs.